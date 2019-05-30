Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carl McMillin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl N. McMillin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carl N. McMillin Obituary
Carl N. McMillin Carl Norman McMillin, "Oscar" to his close friends and family, passed away early on the morning of May 11th, 2019 in Cañon City, Colorado, at the age of 83 due to severe, long-term complications of knee-replacement surgery and advanced dementia. Born in Kansas City, Missouri on February 5, 1936, he is survived by his two adult sons Carl Eric and Dennis Scott from his first marriage with Frankie Elaine Wilcox of Kansas City, Kansas. He is also fondly remembered by his numerous grandchildren and 3 adult step-sons and -daughters Howard Fisher, Adrienne Mickells, and Valerie Locke extending from his second marriage with Sandra Elaine Fisher. Please contact the family at [email protected] to express condolences or to stay in touch!
Published in Kansas City Star on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.