Carl N. McMillin Carl Norman McMillin, "Oscar" to his close friends and family, passed away early on the morning of May 11th, 2019 in Cañon City, Colorado, at the age of 83 due to severe, long-term complications of knee-replacement surgery and advanced dementia. Born in Kansas City, Missouri on February 5, 1936, he is survived by his two adult sons Carl Eric and Dennis Scott from his first marriage with Frankie Elaine Wilcox of Kansas City, Kansas. He is also fondly remembered by his numerous grandchildren and 3 adult step-sons and -daughters Howard Fisher, Adrienne Mickells, and Valerie Locke extending from his second marriage with Sandra Elaine Fisher. Please contact the family at [email protected] to express condolences or to stay in touch!
Published in Kansas City Star on May 30, 2019