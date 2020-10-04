Carl R. SnyderJune 11, 1924 - September 30, 2020Lenexa, Kansas - Carl R. SnyderCarl R. Snyder, 96 years of age, passed away September 30, 2020, in his home in Lenexa, KS. A memorial service will be held at Central Church of the Nazarene, 12600 W 87th Street Pkwy, Lenexa, KS 66215 on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10 a.m.Carl was born June 11, 1924, in Carthage, MO, the son of Carl R and Lillie Snyder. He grew up in the Carthage area until he enlisted in the United States Navy in 1942. Carl served in the Pacific during WW II and was known to be one of the last living belly gunners of B-24 bombers. Upon discharge in 1945 he met Norma Jean Hall of Kansas City, KS and they married in 1947. He and Norma attended Bethany Nazarene College in Bethany, OK, where he earned a B.A. degree in Education. During that time he supported himself and the family throughout an extended college career as a carpenter which included over 20 moves from one construction site to another. Carl began his teaching career in 1957 in Edwardsville, KS, as a sixth grade teacher. He advanced into administration beginning in 1960 and served as principal or vice-principal at Bethel Elementary, Stony Point Elementary, Wellborn Elementary, William Allen White Elementary, and West Junior High in Kansas City, KS. He retired in 1982 and began his next career in real estate which he continued until 2010. Carl was an active member of Central Church of the Nazarene from 1947 until his passing. He served in countless leadership and teaching positions. Second to his passion in serving Christ was his interest in serving others especially younger adults. In addition to mentoring, Carl and Norma Jean's home was always open for gatherings and short-term housing. Carl never lost his passionate love for his wife and life-long companion, Norma Jean. Their relationship of love and trust was a model to all who knew them. They traveled extensively both for pleasure and service to others. Words fail in describing the limitless love Carl had for his children, Teresa and Ric. His love was unconditional and never ending. His grandchildren and great grandchildren loved him dearly and received his love continually. Carl was an avid golfer, loved to hunt, fish, and read. Carl was loved and respected by all who knew him.Carl is preceded in death by his parents, brother Ed, and daughter Teresa (Terri) Snyder Coulter. He is survived by wife Norma Jean (Hall) Snyder; son Ric (Patty), Hutchinson, KS; son-in-law Gary (Phyllis) Coulter, Overland Park, KS; brothers Bill (Marion), Roeland Park, KS; and Jim (June) Bethany, OK; grandchildren Sherri Dean, Derek (Rhonda) Coulter, Ami Filler, Carl (Kristen) Snyder II, Jason (Vanessa) Peters, and Tricia Rolo; nine great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Central Church of the Nazarene, 12600 W 87th Street Pkwy, Lenexa, KS 66215 in the name of Carl R. Snyder.