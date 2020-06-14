Carl Ray Beckham Carl Ray Beckham stepped into heaven June 11, 2020. The only son of Pearl Lee Beckham and William Beckham. Born in Martin City, Missouri, June 19, 1929. Survivors are wife of 66 years Carolyn Patricia (Bregg) Beckham; children, Clarence Neal Beckham, Chester Kenneth Beckham, Coleen Diann (Beckham) Beck and the late Carolyn Elaine (Beckham) Edwards; six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and sisters Goldia Mead and Evelyn Jeanette Brown. Carl was a Navy vet of the Korean War from 1950-1954. He was employed by Gas Service Co. for 34 years retiring in 1978. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Turner. There will be a memorial service held in Carl's honor at a later date.



