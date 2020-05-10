Carl Richard Coons Carl Richard Coons, known to his friends as Richard, of Kansas City, MO passed away on May 4th, 2020. Family visitation will be at 9:30am on Tuesday, May 19th With Mass of Christian Burial following at 10am at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church, 9020 E. 51st Terr., Kansas City. Graveside service to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Services are for family only due to COVID19 pandemic, but they will be live-streamed on McGilley & Sheil's Facebook page Tues. at 10am. Richard was born to Carl and Luella (Estep) Coons on April 3, 1930 in Kansas City. Richard married his wife Lynn in 1956 and they spent 61 wonderful years together. He lived for his family and was happiest when surrounded by them. Richard and Lynn bought a house at Lake of the Ozarks in 1978; it was a constant gathering place for friends and family over its 40-year span. Their lake friends naturally became a part of their extended family. Richard proudly served his country in the Army and was deployed to Korea during the Korean War. Richard started his professional career as a commercial painter for a number of years before going to work for the Builders Association to teach painting. During his time at the Builders Association, and with the help of Lynn, Richard started a business, Darco Equipment, which went from a part-time endeavor to full-time, and stayed in business for over 40 years. Richard was always handy with tools and started many a project at both Darco, their house and their lake house. Richard enjoyed tinkering around with anything, puttering around in the garage, taking a boat cruise on the lake or floating in the lake with family and friends. He always had a dry sense of humor which he kept to the end. He was most happy when talking nonsense over a cold beer with family and friends. Richard was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Lynn, his brothers Jim and George. He is survived by his three sons, Joe Coons (Kathie), Dean Coons (Cynthia) and Chris Coons (Manju); two daughters, Kelly O'Brien (Keith) and Karen Coons; sister, Emily Cletsoway and brother Paul Coons and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Bernadette's Catholic Church. Online condolences to www.mcgilleysheil.com. Arr: McGilley & Sheil Chapel, 11924 E. 47th St., KCMO 64133.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 10, 2020.