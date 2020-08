Or Copy this URL to Share

Carl W. Skiles 1935-2020 Carl W. Skiles, 84, Paola, KS, died 8/12/2020. Cremation, no services at this time. Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.



