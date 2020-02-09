|
Carl William Greinke Carl W. Greinke, 68, of Lenexa, KS passed away Feb. 3, 2020. Carl will be laid to rest in Resurrection Cemetery; his request was to have no services. Carl was born January 29, 1952 to the late Carl and Nadine Greinke in Atchison, KS. He graduated from St. Paul's Lutheran High School in 1970 and attended Kansas City Kansas Community College. On August 16, 1980 Carl married Barbara Lubeski in Kansas City. He was a warehouse supervisor for Apache Hose and Belting for over 20 years. He retired from Bushnell in 2007. Carl is survived by his loving wife Barbara; 2 brothers, Ken (Nancy) Greinke; Russell (Chris) Greinke; 2 nephews, 2 nieces and 4 grandnieces. Condolences may be expressed at www.AmosFamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 9, 2020