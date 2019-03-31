Carl Winford Freeman Carl Winford Freeman, of Belton MO passed away March 25, 2019. Born April 24, 1923 in Kansas City, KS to Ernest and Lela Freeman. The Family moved to Greentop, MO where he graduated from high school in 1941. Carl was a star basketball and softball player. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1943 and served on the USS Lexington as a tail-gunner on a TBF-1 Avenger during WWII. Carl attended Kirksville College after the war and played basketball there. He farmed for a year and after watching his crop wash away in a flood, vowed he would never farm again and retuned to Kansas City. In 1948 he built a house for his parents in Grandview, MO. While working at HD Lee Co. he met Joan Rowland and they married in 1949 and moved to Ruskin Heights. Carl, Joan and their son, Kevin, survived the Ruskin tornado by outrunning it in their car. In 1969 Carl and Joan moved to Grandview with their 4 children to take care of his parents. He was an avid gardener, bird watcher, golfer, bowler and fast-pitch soft-ball player. He was a long-time member of Coronation of Our Lady Church in Grandview and belonged to VFW Post 8100. Carl loved to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals, he continued to bowl three days a week until he passed away. Carl was preceded in death by his parents and 2 sisters, Ernestine Rains and Mary Lou Freeman. He is survived by his sons, Kevin Freeman, Kent Freeman, Steve Freeman (Cindy) and daughter, Teresa Blanscet (Randy); 4 grandchildren, Kenny Freeman, Mandy Honeycutt, Brad Freeman and Paul Freeman; 2 great-grandchildren, Kinsley and Piper Honeycutt. Visitation 6-7:30 pm, Service 7:30 pm Tuesday, April 2 at McGilley & George Funeral Home, 12913 Grandview Rd. Grandview, MO. He will be inurned in the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grandview VFW Post 8100.



