Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGilley & George Funeral Home and Cremation Services
12913 Grandview Road
Grandview, MO 64030
(816) 966-0250
For more information about
Carl Freeman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Freeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Winford Freeman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carl Winford Freeman Obituary
Carl Winford Freeman Carl Winford Freeman, of Belton MO passed away March 25, 2019. Born April 24, 1923 in Kansas City, KS to Ernest and Lela Freeman. The Family moved to Greentop, MO where he graduated from high school in 1941. Carl was a star basketball and softball player. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1943 and served on the USS Lexington as a tail-gunner on a TBF-1 Avenger during WWII. Carl attended Kirksville College after the war and played basketball there. He farmed for a year and after watching his crop wash away in a flood, vowed he would never farm again and retuned to Kansas City. In 1948 he built a house for his parents in Grandview, MO. While working at HD Lee Co. he met Joan Rowland and they married in 1949 and moved to Ruskin Heights. Carl, Joan and their son, Kevin, survived the Ruskin tornado by outrunning it in their car. In 1969 Carl and Joan moved to Grandview with their 4 children to take care of his parents. He was an avid gardener, bird watcher, golfer, bowler and fast-pitch soft-ball player. He was a long-time member of Coronation of Our Lady Church in Grandview and belonged to VFW Post 8100. Carl loved to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals, he continued to bowl three days a week until he passed away. Carl was preceded in death by his parents and 2 sisters, Ernestine Rains and Mary Lou Freeman. He is survived by his sons, Kevin Freeman, Kent Freeman, Steve Freeman (Cindy) and daughter, Teresa Blanscet (Randy); 4 grandchildren, Kenny Freeman, Mandy Honeycutt, Brad Freeman and Paul Freeman; 2 great-grandchildren, Kinsley and Piper Honeycutt. Visitation 6-7:30 pm, Service 7:30 pm Tuesday, April 2 at McGilley & George Funeral Home, 12913 Grandview Rd. Grandview, MO. He will be inurned in the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grandview VFW Post 8100.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
McGilley & George Funeral Home and Cremation Services
12913 Grandview Road
Grandview, MO 64030
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now