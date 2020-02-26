|
|
Carla Ann Corwin Carla Ann (Neal) Corwin, 78, of Lee's Summit, MO passed away on Friday, February 21st, 2020 at her home. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., with a visitation prior at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 29th at Community of Christ Church, 12600 Byars Road, Grandview, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to The Kansas City Rose Society or to Kansas City Hospice In Memory of Carla Ann Corwin. Carla is survived by her husband of 41 years, Bob Corwin, Jr., three children, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Carla was a beloved wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma, teacher, and friend who will be missed by all who knew her. Full obituary may be found online at www.mtmoriah.net.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 26, 2020