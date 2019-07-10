Kansas City Star Obituaries
Carla White Beloved mother, supportive friend and hard worker Carla White, born Carla Reed, died at age 69 on June 26, 2019. Carla worked at several law firms throughout her career including Blackwell Saunders; Linde Thomson; Shook, Hardy & Bacon and the Jackson County Counselor's Office. She received her Bachelor's degree in Management and Human Resources. She taught Sunday school to children at Noland Road Baptist Church and taught adults to read after training through Literacy KC. She loved her cats, reading and her friends, including those who cared for her at The Healthcare Resort of Leawood. Full obituary and Celebration of Life details may be read at https://cremationcenterkc.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 10, 2019
