Carla Yvonne Julian Carla Yvonne Julian, 63, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020. She was born December 21, 1956 in Albuquerque, NM. Carla spent her childhood in San Angelo, TX, before moving to Dallas, TX where she worked for the Coca-Cola Company. Carla lived in Tulsa, OK, Little Rock, AR, and Salt Lake City, UT before settling in Overland Park, KS for the past 15 years. She was in the process of moving back to San Angelo at the time of her death. She was preceded in death by her parents Ida and Victor Costello, and her brother Joel Costello. Carla is survived by her brother, Billy Costello and his wife Cindy, her brother Victor Costello Jr., her nieces Heather Costello and Aaryn Costello, her three children Jordan, Jacob, and Jadah Julian, and two grandchildren Jaylie and Jordyn. The family held a private service in San Angelo where Carla was put to rest.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 5, 2020
