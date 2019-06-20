Carlos B. Piñon Carlos B. Piñon, 86, of Independence, MO passed away at his home surrounded by his loved ones on Saturday, June 15, 2019. A rosary and visitation will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 6-8pm at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W Lexington Independence, MO 64050. A Mass will be held at 11am on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Nativity of Mary Church, 10021 E 36th Terr S Independence, MO 64055. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, 701 S Noland Road, Independence, MO 64055. Carlos was born at his childhood home on July 16, 1932 to Nemecio and Oralia Pinon. He grew up in Eagle Pass TX. He attended Eagle Pass High school. He was drafted into the United States Army and served in the Korean War. He traveled the United States before settling in Independence. In 1960 he met and married his beautiful wife, Eva. Together they had three children. Carlos worked as a truck driver, machine operator, heavy equipment operator, and refrigeration specialist. He worked at a variety of different places including Missouri Portland Cement Company, Holsum Foods, Lipton, and Shedd's foods before retiring from Van den Berg Foods. His faith was very important to him. He was a member of Nativity of Mary Parrish. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Carlos had a love for baseball. He never missed a Royals game. He often spoke of the opportunity to be in the movie "Kings Go Forth" during his service in the Army. He had the chance to travel to Washington DC with the Honor Flight Network of Kansas City. He described this as an "unforgettable experience". He loved to spend his free time sitting outside visiting with his neighbors enjoying a shake or drinking his coffee. Carlos will be remembered for always giving a blessing on the forehead to those who cared for him or came to visit him. He had a kind heart and bright smile. Survivors include his children, Marie Angela Pinon-Hair and her husband, Larry, Carlos J Pinon and his wife, Maria H.; Maria Teresa Pinon and her husband, Anthony Ippolito; grandchildren, James Scovil and his wife, Christine, Danielle Pinon, Christina Craig, Maria Reynolds-Royals and her husband, James, Anna Marie Pinon, and Eva Ippolito; two step grandchildren, six great grandchildren; brother, Cruz Pinon; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Eva, both parents, and five siblings, Enedina P. Yzquierdo, Nieves O. Pinon, Gilberto B. Pinon, Esperanza P. Trevino, and Louis B. Pinon. A special thanks to KU cancer center, the KC VA, Home Instead, and Visiting Angels for their compassionate care. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900)



Published in Kansas City Star on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary