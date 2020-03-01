Kansas City Star Obituaries
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Hope Moravian Church
Hope, IN
View Map
Carlos C. Crain Carlos Crain 87, KS passed Feb 11. Double funeral for beloved wife Louise & Carlos March 21 2pm Hope Moravian Church, IN. Incredible Father (5) Grandfather (12) Ggrandfather (3), PU BSEE, MBA, 30 years Western Electric/AT&T, Steven Minister, 60+ Shriner, Toastmaster Int'l, Vintage Mustang Club, restorer OhMy65 Mustang Convertible. Patient ear, prayerful, engaging story-teller, avid learner, positive attitude, attentive spirit, laugh, leader.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 1, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -