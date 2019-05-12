Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
For more information about
Carmela Barresi
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmela Barresi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmela (Mancini) Barresi

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carmela (Mancini) Barresi Obituary
Carmela (Mancini) Barresi Carmela M. (Mancini) Barresi, 78, passed away May 6, 2019, at her home. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, May 13, at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, with a Prayer Service at 6:30 p.m. Graveside Service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Resurrection Cemetery, Kansas City North. Carmela was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Lena (Leggio) Mancini; and her children, Anthony and Phillip Abato, and Lori Abato Majors. She survived by her grandchildren, Monica Abato Malik, and Alex and Allison Majors and their father Gary Majors; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Tony (Janice) and Angelo (Jackie) Mancini; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and her beloved dog Deano. Complete obituary & condolences at www.passantinobros.com
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now