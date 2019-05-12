|
Carmela (Mancini) Barresi Carmela M. (Mancini) Barresi, 78, passed away May 6, 2019, at her home. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, May 13, at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, with a Prayer Service at 6:30 p.m. Graveside Service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Resurrection Cemetery, Kansas City North. Carmela was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Lena (Leggio) Mancini; and her children, Anthony and Phillip Abato, and Lori Abato Majors. She survived by her grandchildren, Monica Abato Malik, and Alex and Allison Majors and their father Gary Majors; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Tony (Janice) and Angelo (Jackie) Mancini; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and her beloved dog Deano. Complete obituary & condolences at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on May 12, 2019