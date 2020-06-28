Carmela "Millie" Rieger
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carmela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carmela "Millie" Rieger Carmela "Millie" Rieger, 86, passed away on June 25, 2020. Millie was born on July 16, 1933 to Rosa and Santo Russo. The child of Italian immigrants, she grew up in the ethnically diverse neighborhoods of Lorain, Ohio. She loved to read and write and was proud to serve on the staff of the Lorain High newspaper with novelist Toni Morrison. She married Paul Rieger in '53, cared for their growing family, and helped to support him while he finished an engineering degree on the GI bill. Later, she completed a degree in Sociology from UMKC. She worked for ten years as a program administrator for Johnson County, while also serving as a bookkeeper for the family business, Ferroline, Inc. She enjoyed languages, cooking, playing cards, and travel. Most of all, she was dedicated to providing a warm and loving home for her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul P. Rieger and brother, Alfred Russo and is survived by her children: Susan Rieger and husband, Joe Casad; Paul J. Rieger and wife, Michelle; Rosemary Ramaraj and husband Raj; and Jeffrey Rieger, as well as her beloved grandchildren: Sarah Ramaraj and Kyle, Christine, and Nicholas Rieger. A Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9405 Mission Road, Leawood, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Northeast KS. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Cure of Ars Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
(913) 438-6444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved