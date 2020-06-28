Carmela "Millie" Rieger Carmela "Millie" Rieger, 86, passed away on June 25, 2020. Millie was born on July 16, 1933 to Rosa and Santo Russo. The child of Italian immigrants, she grew up in the ethnically diverse neighborhoods of Lorain, Ohio. She loved to read and write and was proud to serve on the staff of the Lorain High newspaper with novelist Toni Morrison. She married Paul Rieger in '53, cared for their growing family, and helped to support him while he finished an engineering degree on the GI bill. Later, she completed a degree in Sociology from UMKC. She worked for ten years as a program administrator for Johnson County, while also serving as a bookkeeper for the family business, Ferroline, Inc. She enjoyed languages, cooking, playing cards, and travel. Most of all, she was dedicated to providing a warm and loving home for her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul P. Rieger and brother, Alfred Russo and is survived by her children: Susan Rieger and husband, Joe Casad; Paul J. Rieger and wife, Michelle; Rosemary Ramaraj and husband Raj; and Jeffrey Rieger, as well as her beloved grandchildren: Sarah Ramaraj and Kyle, Christine, and Nicholas Rieger. A Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9405 Mission Road, Leawood, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Northeast KS. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 28, 2020.