Carmeline (Cosentino) Brancato Carmeline Marie (Cosentino) Brancato 82, passed away, Saturday, June 29, 2019, peacefully in her residence at Lamar Court. Carmeline was born October 18, 1936 in Kansas City, Mo., to parents Stephen and Helen Cosentino. Carmeline graduated from Central High School In 1955 and attended Saint Teresa's Academy, which was a college at that time. She was active in Central's social organizations such as the Aristonians and was always able to count on her father to drive the club to their activities. After Graduating High School, Carmeline was excited to start a career and was hired to do administrative work in a local construction company. Later in life she operated her own jewelry business, making her own designs as well as buying and selling pieces from jewelry markets that she attended. Carmeline fell in love with and married her husband Nate Brancato, Sr., on Nov. 9, 1957. Together they raised four children: Mario (Laura), Steve, Nathaniel Jr. (Kelly), JoAnna Janesko. Carmeline was passionate about celebrations and holidays. She loved fashion and enjoyed traveling. - Tuscany, Italy was her favorite! Carmeline is loved and will be missed by her family and friends- a family that has grown to include 10 grandchildren: Andrew (Melissa), Allison (Jake), Annelise, Ariana, Nicole (Peter), Gina, Nathaniel III, Nicholas, Devin, Charlie and 5 great grandchildren: William, Gianna, Liliana, Jacob, Eliza. Cameline was preceded in death by her husband and her parents. Carmeline is survived by her brother Henry Cosentino. Rosary will be prayed at 5:45PM followed by visitation from 6-7:30PM on Tuesday, July 2nd at the Church of the Nativity located at 3800 W 119th St, Leawood, KS. Mass will be held on Wednesday July 3rd at 10:00AM followed by burial at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery located at 7601 Blue Ridge Boulevard, Raytown, MO. The Brancato family would like to thank the staff at Lamar Court for their love and support during this time. In lieu of flowers please make a charitable donation to the Apostles of the Interior Life (the community of Carmeline's dear friend Sister Loredana) www.en.apostlesofil.com/donate Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com



Published in Kansas City Star on July 2, 2019