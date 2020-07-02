1/
Carmen Barbosa Garcia
1921 - 2020
Carmen Barbosa Garcia Carmen Barbosa Garcia of Cleveland, Missouri passed into eternal life on June 27, 2020 a few short weeks before her 99th birthday. Born to William and Petra Barbosa on July 16, 1921, in Independence, Kansas, Carmen found joy in being part of a large family. She graduated from high school in Dewey, Oklahoma. Carmen found purpose in her work, her family, and her devout Catholic faith. She married Manuel R. Garcia in May 1952. Manuel and Carmen were proud Mexican-Americans. Manuel served his country in active duty during the Korean War and Carmen served while remaining close to home as a riveter working on B-25 bomber planes in the Kansas City, Kansas Mitchell defense plant during World War II. She spent a majority of her career as a long-distance operator for Southwestern Bell Telephone company before retiring to remain at home. A sense of home and family will be what many remember most about Carmen. Mother to nine, grandmother to thirty, great-grandmother to many, and great-great-grandmother to a few Carmen was tirelessly devoted to her family. She was a beloved sister and aunt. Her table was always open with gatherings lasting all day as people stopped by to visit, to connect, and to eat. Carmen kept everyone fed with endless pots of beans, sopa, and piles of tortillas. Carmen was reluctant to share her recipes, as much of it was learned and felt rather than written. Carmen loved to be surrounded by people and treasured her family; even as her memory declined, she would still ask about family first. She loved slapstick comedy, Univision, and was always willing to laugh at herself. While her love of Mexican music, Mexican food, and always being cold were hallmarks of her life, she recently acquired a taste for sweet red wine or a vodka-lemonade at bed-time. Carmen was preceded in death by her parents; brother Louis Barbosa; sisters Mary Rodriguez, Teresa Rocha, and Catherine Whiteman; husband Manuel Garcia; sons Louis, Jerry, and Joseph Garcia; grandson David Patrick; and great-granddaughter Taylor Baker. Carmen is survived by sisters Lorenza Medina, Delores Barbosa, Alice Hilt & Estela Ben-Ali; sons Manuel A Garcia of Cleveland, MO, Charles Garcia (Laura) of Minneapolis, MN, and Victor Garcia (Ashby) of Independence, MO; daughters Maria Patrick (Delbert) of Peculiar, MO, Barbara Vodopest (Chris) of Gladstone, MO, and Mona Moor; and her grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren. Carmen's legacy will be her pride in her Mexican-American heritage, her faith, and her family. She will be remembered often and missed deeply. A private family funeral service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Maple Hill Funeral Home with Burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kansas City, Kansas.

Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 2, 2020.
