Carmen Carter
June 8, 1931 - October 12, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Carmen M. Carter, 89, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on October 12, 2020.
Carmen was born on June 8, 1931 in Kansas City, KS. She lived in Kansas City for most of her life. In 1947, Carmen became the first black student to be enrolled at an accredited Catholic high school in the Kansas City area, Loretto Academy. Her enrollment into Loretto Academy was five years prior to the historic Brown v Topeka case in which all public schools were desegregated. In 1950, her parents, Andrew "Skip" and Mildred Carter, founded KPRS, the nation's oldest black owned and operated radio station in America. Carmen had a radio show in the early sixties, worked in the accounting and business office, and then served as the corporate treasurer from 1988 until her death. After living in California for several years, she moved to Cocoa Beach, FL where she resided for 30 years before returning to Kansas City in 2000. Carmen enjoyed horseback riding, tennis, crossword puzzles, writing, and classic movies to name just a few of her interests. She was known for her infectious smile and laugh, and loved to give people hugs.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings. Carmen is survived by her sons: Mike (Monica) and David of Kansas City, MO; grandchildren: Michael (Courtney) of Lenexa, KS, Robinson, Alexander, Caroline; great-grandchildren: Ebony, Cayden; nephew: Chris Carter Williams of Lee's Summit; and many friends.
There will be a virtual visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. via www.zoom.us
(Meeting ID: 868 0211 4788), on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. There will be a celebration of Carmen in 2021 or once it has been deemed safe for public gatherings. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Heart of America Chapter, 9370 Olive Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63132, (913) 831-3888.