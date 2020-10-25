1/1
Carmen Carter
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carmen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carmen Carter
June 8, 1931 - October 12, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Carmen M. Carter, 89, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on October 12, 2020.
Carmen was born on June 8, 1931 in Kansas City, KS. She lived in Kansas City for most of her life. In 1947, Carmen became the first black student to be enrolled at an accredited Catholic high school in the Kansas City area, Loretto Academy. Her enrollment into Loretto Academy was five years prior to the historic Brown v Topeka case in which all public schools were desegregated. In 1950, her parents, Andrew "Skip" and Mildred Carter, founded KPRS, the nation's oldest black owned and operated radio station in America. Carmen had a radio show in the early sixties, worked in the accounting and business office, and then served as the corporate treasurer from 1988 until her death. After living in California for several years, she moved to Cocoa Beach, FL where she resided for 30 years before returning to Kansas City in 2000. Carmen enjoyed horseback riding, tennis, crossword puzzles, writing, and classic movies to name just a few of her interests. She was known for her infectious smile and laugh, and loved to give people hugs.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings. Carmen is survived by her sons: Mike (Monica) and David of Kansas City, MO; grandchildren: Michael (Courtney) of Lenexa, KS, Robinson, Alexander, Caroline; great-grandchildren: Ebony, Cayden; nephew: Chris Carter Williams of Lee's Summit; and many friends.
There will be a virtual visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. via www.zoom.us (Meeting ID: 868 0211 4788), on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. There will be a celebration of Carmen in 2021 or once it has been deemed safe for public gatherings. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Heart of America Chapter, 9370 Olive Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63132, (913) 831-3888.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
8169426180
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 22, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved