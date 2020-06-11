Carmen Grant Cerra
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carmen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carmen Grant Cerra Carmen Grant Cerra, of Lee's Summit, MO, born February 15, 1947, passed from this life to heaven from his home on June 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Carmen is preceded in death by his parents, Ben & Claudine Cerra, brothers-in-law; Dr Joseph DeBlase & David Archuleta & nephew, Ossie Cambric. Carmen is survived by his wife, Georgia LaForte Cerra, his son, Doug Cerra, siblings; Mary DeBlase, Ben (Marsha) Cerra, Ron (Margaret) Cerra, Pam (Dewayne) Siniawski, Joe (Reba) Cerra, Tina (Ed) Donegan, Valena (Phil) Henderson, brothers-in-law; Leonard (Joyce) LaForte, Lester (Sharon) LaForte & Willard LaForte. Carmen also leaves many loving nieces & nephews, DJ (Foreign Exchange student) & many friends. Carmen was a loving husband, father, beloved brother & great friend to many. He was an accomplished award-winning home builder since 1978. Creative in many ways; designing homes, author, singer, songwriter & musician. But, it was his relationship with Christ that mattered most. His life was forever changed by Christ. For that reason, we celebrate his life & know we will see him again. Friends & family may visit Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 2:00-3:30pm, funeral service 3:30-4:30pm, Raintree Community Church 101 SW Raintree Dr, Lee's Summit, MO 64082.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved