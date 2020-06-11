Carmen Grant Cerra Carmen Grant Cerra, of Lee's Summit, MO, born February 15, 1947, passed from this life to heaven from his home on June 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Carmen is preceded in death by his parents, Ben & Claudine Cerra, brothers-in-law; Dr Joseph DeBlase & David Archuleta & nephew, Ossie Cambric. Carmen is survived by his wife, Georgia LaForte Cerra, his son, Doug Cerra, siblings; Mary DeBlase, Ben (Marsha) Cerra, Ron (Margaret) Cerra, Pam (Dewayne) Siniawski, Joe (Reba) Cerra, Tina (Ed) Donegan, Valena (Phil) Henderson, brothers-in-law; Leonard (Joyce) LaForte, Lester (Sharon) LaForte & Willard LaForte. Carmen also leaves many loving nieces & nephews, DJ (Foreign Exchange student) & many friends. Carmen was a loving husband, father, beloved brother & great friend to many. He was an accomplished award-winning home builder since 1978. Creative in many ways; designing homes, author, singer, songwriter & musician. But, it was his relationship with Christ that mattered most. His life was forever changed by Christ. For that reason, we celebrate his life & know we will see him again. Friends & family may visit Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 2:00-3:30pm, funeral service 3:30-4:30pm, Raintree Community Church 101 SW Raintree Dr, Lee's Summit, MO 64082.



