Carmen Joyce (Hartley) Neely Carmen Joyce (Hartley) Neely, 82, of Overland Park, KS was called home to her lord and savior on March 6th. peacefully at home after a courageous battle with a glioblastoma brain tumor with her children by her side. She was born January 21, 1938 in Columbia, MO to Ora Dell (Slater) Hartley and Luther A. Hartley. Carmen graduated from Hickman High School (Columbia, MO) in 1956 and received her Associates Degree from Stephens College (Columbia, MO) in May 1958. She married Gerald A. Neely on January 24, 1960. Carmen was a stay at home mom for many years until she went to work for the Shawnee Mission School District in the Central Kitchen as a Baker. She retired after 18 years. After that, she managed the concession stand at JCGAA for more than 10 years. She didn't like to sit still for long and spent many Friday and Sunday evenings with her dear friends the Gillpatrick's. Carmen was a faithful member of Nall Ave. Baptist Church for 52 years where she taught children's Sunday School, VBS, and served on many committees. Her faith was very important to her and never wavered! Some of her favorite activities were attending Sunday School, church, Bible Study Fellowship, and cooking for many occasions, especially sweet treats, and spending time with friends. Carmen was very involved in her children's and grandchildren's activities. She was an avid Jayhawk fan and her Jayhawk caramels (Can't be beat!) were enjoyed by many. She is survived by her daughter Susan (Doug), son Brian (Marci), and daughter Laura, as well as her grandchildren Connor, Austin, Logan, Kaylee, Margaret, and Jack, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Martha Padgett, and childhood best friend of 77 years, Maribeth Jackson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald, her parents, and three older brothers. Visitation Thursday, March 12th from 6-8 PM at Nall Ave. Baptist Church and services on Friday, March 13th at 10 AM. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia, MO. The family requests no flowers however expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to Bible Study Fellowship (BSF), Prayer Card Ministry, the Kidney Foundation in memory of Gerald Neely, or Nall Ave. Baptist Church. The family expresses gratitude to the St. Luke's Oncology and Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.amosfamily.com (Arr.Amos Family Funeral Home 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 10, 2020