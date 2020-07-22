1/1
Carmen Ortega Cruz
1937 - 2020
Carmen "Paloma" Ortega Cruz-83, of Kansas City, MO, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Born July 5, 1937 in Michoacán, Mexico, she immigrated to the United States at the age of 19 and became a US citizen. She was strong in her faith, a devout Catholic and adored her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Juan Cruz-Rico, sons Ricardo Medina, John Cruz (Amy), daughter Maria Kaplan, 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, numerous immediate and extended family members in Mexico and USA. A private Catholic mass will be held.

Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 22, 2020.
