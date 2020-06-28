Carol A. Kirk
Carol A. Kirk Carol A. Kirk passed away peacefully Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Our Home Senior Care Facility, Shawnee, KS. She was preceded in death by her husband Dee Pringle and son Steve Pringle. She leaves behind her daughter in-law Marsha Pringle, two grandsons Luke Pringle, wife Erin, Pete Pringle, wife Danielle, and four great grandchildren, Gracie Lane, Lucas Tate, Sophie Belle, Madilynn Rey and her beloved sister in-laws Maralyn Robinson, Geri Croom and Judy Burgess. Private burial, funeral arrangements Maple Hill Funeral Home.

Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 28, 2020.
