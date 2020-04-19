|
Carol Ann (Payton) Beggs Carol Ann (Payton) Beggs born December 31, 1944 was called home to heaven at the age of 75. Born the youngest of three to Violet Matilda Debus and Claude Milton Payton in Phoenix, Arizona. She grew up in Kansas City, Kansas and graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1962. She met the love of her life, Richard Beggs, when she kicked him to get change for a soda while he was working under a car at the service station. They married in 1963 and had three children in three different decades. Her daughter, Sheryl Kay Beggs preceded her in death in 1998. She is survived by her husband, Richard Beggs of Kansas City, Kansas, sister Nancy Cowan and husband Wayne of Kansas City, Missouri; brother James Payton of Coal City, Illinois; children Brian Beggs and his wife Deb of DeSoto, Kansas; Amelia Whiteaker and her husband Bradley of Benton, Arkansas; six grandsons and a granddaughter. She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter, and grandson. Celebration of life to follow at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 19, 2020