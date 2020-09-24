1/1
Carol Ann Garrison
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Ann Garrison, 82, of Tonganoxie, Kansas passed away at home on September 17, 2020. A memorial service will be held on September 28, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Westside Family Church, 8500 Woodsonia Dr., Lenexa, Kansas 66227. Visitation will be held from 10:30-11:00 am. Graveside service will be at the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Carol was born January 10, 1938 in Kansas City, Kansas. Carol always had a song in her heart. She was married to her life time partner Dean for 65 years. Her beautiful smile and kind spirit was loved by everyone she met. She sang like an angel, loved gardening and flowers, but most of all, her family and the Lord Jesus. She was preceded in death by her daughter Sheree Garrison, mother and father Richard and Frances Van Hooser. She is survived by her husband Dean Garrison, three children, Cindy Schweigert and husband Mike, Dr. Kyle Garrison and wife Ingrid and Shane Garrison and wife Dana, eleven grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Memorial contributions may be made to the Westside Family Church.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Westside Family Church
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Westside Family Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
9133343366
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved