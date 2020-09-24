Carol Ann Garrison, 82, of Tonganoxie, Kansas passed away at home on September 17, 2020. A memorial service will be held on September 28, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Westside Family Church, 8500 Woodsonia Dr., Lenexa, Kansas 66227. Visitation will be held from 10:30-11:00 am. Graveside service will be at the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Carol was born January 10, 1938 in Kansas City, Kansas. Carol always had a song in her heart. She was married to her life time partner Dean for 65 years. Her beautiful smile and kind spirit was loved by everyone she met. She sang like an angel, loved gardening and flowers, but most of all, her family and the Lord Jesus. She was preceded in death by her daughter Sheree Garrison, mother and father Richard and Frances Van Hooser. She is survived by her husband Dean Garrison, three children, Cindy Schweigert and husband Mike, Dr. Kyle Garrison and wife Ingrid and Shane Garrison and wife Dana, eleven grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Memorial contributions may be made to the Westside Family Church.





