1/1
Carol Ann Gaynor Hale
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Ann Gaynor Hale
January 17, 1954 - November 13, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Carol Ann Gaynor Hale passed away on November 13, 2002. Carol was born on January 17, 1954 in Detroit, Michigan to Mary Jayne and Robert Michael Gaynor. Carol died in Portland, OR at the home of her son, Ian Hale, after an illness. Carol spent the majority of her life in Kansas City and worked for many years at Bayer Crop Science.
Carol leaves behind two sons, Virgil Ian (Brook) in Portland, Oregon and Michael Nolan (Kristin) in Lee's Summit, MO. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren Adrian, Michelle, Isaac, Emma, Isabell, Eli and Hannah; two sisters, Kate Gaynor Riha of Kansas City and Amy Gaynor of Liberty; nieces Jennifer House and Jaime Price; and many dear friends.
Cremation to take place in Portland, OR. Due to the gravity of the Covid crisis, no memorial is scheduled at this time.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose City Cemetery & Funeral Home
5625 Ne Fremont St
Portland, OR 97213
(503) 281-3821
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
November 14, 2020
My fondest memory of Carol was from our time working together at Bayer and how much she loved fruit cake (not)!!! Many were exchanged during the holidays!!!
Paul Toll
Coworker
November 14, 2020
My friend and work colleague I will miss you so much. You always talked about your family.
Pamela Gayheart-Walsten
Friend
November 14, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Mary Mejia
Coworker
November 14, 2020
Sorry to hear of her passing. Enjoyed working with Carol many years at Bayer Research Park. Enjoyed our many talks and her giggle. Prayers to her family.
Dave Mallicoat
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved