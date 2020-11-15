Carol Ann Gaynor Hale

January 17, 1954 - November 13, 2020

Kansas City, Missouri - Carol Ann Gaynor Hale passed away on November 13, 2002. Carol was born on January 17, 1954 in Detroit, Michigan to Mary Jayne and Robert Michael Gaynor. Carol died in Portland, OR at the home of her son, Ian Hale, after an illness. Carol spent the majority of her life in Kansas City and worked for many years at Bayer Crop Science.

Carol leaves behind two sons, Virgil Ian (Brook) in Portland, Oregon and Michael Nolan (Kristin) in Lee's Summit, MO. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren Adrian, Michelle, Isaac, Emma, Isabell, Eli and Hannah; two sisters, Kate Gaynor Riha of Kansas City and Amy Gaynor of Liberty; nieces Jennifer House and Jaime Price; and many dear friends.

Cremation to take place in Portland, OR. Due to the gravity of the Covid crisis, no memorial is scheduled at this time.





