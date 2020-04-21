|
Carol Ann Haworth On April 6, 2020, Carol Ann Haworth passed away suddenly at age 82 from an aggressive cancer. She lived most of her life in Kansas City, KS and relocated with family to Issaquah, WA in 2016. Carol had a love of crocheting prayer shawls, pine-needle basket weaving, and singing. She was always crafting new things to share with her loved ones. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Quality Hill Playhouse, Basehor United Methodist Church, or the .
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 21, 2020