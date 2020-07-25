Carol Ann (Donnelly) McCormick Carol Ann (Donnelly) McCormick, of Lee's Summit, Missouri departed this life and joined her heavenly Father Thursday, July 23, 2020 at John Knox Village Hospice House in Lee's Summit at the age of 84. Carol was born October 12, 1935 to Charles and Angela Donnelly in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, where she grew up with brothers, Charles "Pat" and John. After her graduation from Immaculate Conception High School in 1953, she attended St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in Pittsburgh. She met her future husband, William "Bill" McCormick, who was attending Carnegie Institute of Technology in Pittsburg. They married on August 4, 1956. Over the course of more than 20 years, they moved around the country in support of Bill's work, while she worked nights as a nurse and raised six amazing sons. Upon making their final move to the Kansas City area, Carol and Bill separated, and Carol met her companion and future spouse, Arthur "Art" Spellerberg. Together, Carol and Art shared many wonderful experiences and memories, including a mutual affinity for Las Vegas. Carol continued her nursing career as a home health nurse at John Knox Village in both full and part time capacities until her permanent retirement, when she found more time to enjoy life at Lake Winnebago, spend time with her grandchildren, travel the world (especially on cruises), participate in the Lion's Club and Red Hat Society, and regularly join in fellowship with the parishioners at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. After Art's passing, Carol and Bill reunited and enjoyed a new home at Raintree Lake before transitioning to John Knox Village, where they remained together until shortly before her passing. She is preceded in death by her parents: Charles and Angela Donnelly; her brothers Pat Donnelly and John Donnelly; Art Spellerberg; and a grandson, Robert McCormick. She leaves behind her husband Bill; their six sons and daughters-in-law, William "Buster" (Mary Ann), John (Judy), Bob (Lisa), Tim (Tina), Tom (Misty), and Dennis (Lisa); 11 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and numerous extended family members and friends. Carol was committed to her Catholic faith and to her family. She will be missed by many but never forgotten. Due to the public health crisis, the family is foregoing a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Carol's honor be made to the American Diabetes Association, the Alzheimer's Association
, or Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Arrangements: Longview Funeral Home.