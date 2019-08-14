|
|
Carol Ann Musgrave Carol Ann Musgrave (Clark) passed on Aug. 5, 2019. She was born March 3, 1939 in Mitchell, SD, graduated from Baker in 1961 and later Webster University and was a was a career elementary teacher. Carol was a member of Valley View UMC, Tri Delta and Tri Psi sororities. Her hallmark was devotion to family and friends. Carol was preceded in death by parents Theodore and Beatrice who adopted her at birth; daughter Shari Pate (Hanson); granddaughter Tressa. She is survived by her husband Cleon of 24 years, son Gary; daughters Kenna (Jeremy) Fries, and Wendy (Tim) Canaday, grandchildren Rebecca, Ashton (Chris) Canavan, Aaron, Eric, Aspen, Tyler, Tia, and Jackson; great grandchildren Cassidy and Cadence. Visitation is 1PM, Sat., Aug. 24; services following at 2PM, Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Dr. Shawnee, KS. 66203
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 14, 2019