Resources More Obituaries for Carol Loveall Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carol Ann Trotter Loveall

Obituary Condolences Flowers Carol Ann Trotter Loveall Carol Ann Trotter Loveall of Warrensburg passed away at home March 16, 2019. Born January 22, 1932 in Edinburgh, Texas, Carol was the middle child and only daughter of B and Mary Deweese Trotter. The family later returned to Northeastern Oklahoma and settled in Vian where she graduated as Valedictorian of the Class of 1950. Carol went on to study at San Antonio College in San Antonio, Texas and graduated from Oklahoma A & M (Oklahoma State University) in Stillwater, Oklahoma in 1954 with a BSc in fashion merchandising and design. She met her husband, Vernon Joseph Loveall while at school and they married October 9, 1954. The newlyweds settled in Lawton, Oklahoma where she established Carol's Kindergarten. She was active in the Eastern Star and White Shrine. She continued her studies at Oklahoma State University and completed MSc (1961) & EdD (1974) degrees in early childhood development. In 1971 the Lovealls moved to Warrensburg, MO where she was an associate professor at Central Missouri State College (later CMSU, & now UCM). She later taught at Western Illinois University 1976-1980 before returning to Warrensburg. An advocate of lifelong learning, Carol cultivated her creativity and pursued her interests in textiles, clothing design, horticulture, foods and art. In the Warrensburg area she was known for her volunteer efforts with the Johnson County Adult Literacy, the First United Methodist Church of Warrensburg and the State Fair Chapter of the American ExPOWs In later years she devoted her time and talents to Powell Gardens and the Johnson County Missouri Master Gardeners. Carol was preceded in death by husband, parents and brothers Milton Leroy and Donnie Ray Trotter. Survived by daughter Mary Elizabeth Weigand (Mike) of Warrensburg, Missouri, son William J. T. Loveall (Agnes) of Long Beach, Mississippi, brothers Gerald B and Kent David Trotter of Vian, Oklahoma, grandchildren Alysse Weigand, Katie Mallett (Justin), Joseph Loveall, Grace Toney, Liam Toney and Vincent Leone, great granddaughter Paislee Mallett and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial party will be held Monday, June 3, 2019 at Powell Gardens beginning at 6:30pm and culminating with a fireworks display. For more information please go to Carol's KinderGarden on Facebook. The family suggests memorials be sent to Powell Gardens.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries