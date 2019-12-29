|
|
Carol Ann Troutz Bennett Carol Ann Troutz Bennett of Overland Park spread her wings and flew home on Friday, December 20thsurrounded by those who loved her. The daughter of James V. Troutz and Margaret Louise John Troutz, Carol was born in Kansas City, Mo, on February 5, 1939. A true Aquarian spirit to the core, Carol was a kind and generous wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, teacher, mentor, and friend. Carol was married for 62 years to Charles F. Bennett of the home. She leaves behind sons Brett and wife Annette, and Blake and wife Jan. She was a loving grandmother to Anne Kathleen Smith and Taylor Charles Bennett and a great grandmother to Emerson Smith. She is survived by her beloved sister, Jamie Lynn Troutz, and nieces Laurel Anne Guess and Lindsay Blanche Brenner, and nephew Lucas Arthur Brenner, and great niece Lydia Margaret Bratten Brenner. She was a gifted teacher and mentor, and a devoted animal philanthropist. She donated time and resources to various charitable organizations, which included volunteering at the School for the Deaf in Olathe, knitting caps and scarves for women and children, and sewing quilt squares that were shipped to Africa for distribution among those in need. A warm confidant, strangers quickly became friends. Through her empathetic and open nature, she counseled many through difficult times. We don't dare close this chapter of her life without mentioning her obsession with cats and her love of games. This unique woman will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her, and played with her at every opportunity. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to any cat sanctuary or any animal rescue shelter. Private services are pending.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 29, 2019