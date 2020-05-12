Carol Ann Williams Carol Ann Williams, 86, of Leawood, Kansas, died peacefully at home on May 3, 2020. Carol Ann was born in Columbia, Missouri, on December 20, 1933, to Florence E. Luffman and Ed Roberson. She graduated from Hickman High School in 1952, and the University of Missouri-Columbia with a degree in Home Economics in 1956, where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. Carol married John P. Williams, her late husband, in 1955 in their hometown of Columbia. They settled in Kansas City in 1962. Her daughter, Elizabeth A. Williams, sister- and bother-in-law Laura Lee Ellifrit and K. Paul Ellifrit, and sister-in-law Nancy L. Schoenbrun survive her. A wonderful and devoted wife and mother, she was dearly loved and will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Asbury Methodist Church.



