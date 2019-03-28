Home

Carol Coats Obituary
Carol A. (Schoelen) Coats Carol Coats entered into eternal rest March 25, 2019. Beloved mother of the late Helen M (Robert) Wischerath, Steven C and Mark C (Rugeania); Devoted grandmother to Matthew, Megan and Lauren Wischerath, Chris (Brittany) Coats and Vicki (Anthony Krug) Coats; great grandmother to Maverick Coats and Meredith Krug. A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. with a memorial service following at 11:00A.M. Arrangements handled by Heartland Cremation & Burial Society.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 28, 2019
