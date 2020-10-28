Carol CuleyJanuary 22, 1935 - October 17, 2020Lee's Summit, Missouri - Carol Ann Culey, 85, of Lee's Summit, Missouri passed away October 17, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital. Carol was born January 22, 1935 in Kansas City, KS the daughter of Lawrence and Naomi Cunningham. In 1959 she was united in marriage to her husband of over forty years, William "Billy" Culey. Carol enjoyed playing Bingo in her older years and turkey tracks dominos. She was a wonderful cook and loved get togethers and visits with her family. Her animals were like her children, especially her late Shitzu dogs, Lacy and Lady. She passed this love of animals to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Carol is preceded in death by her parents, sister Linda Cary, and husband William Culey. She is survived by four children, Julia Unruh; Victoria Manford and husband Gary, Ronald Culey, and Ricky Culey; grandchildren, Justin Unruh, Kristin Unruh, Lauren Unruh, Stephanie Sansone and husband JP Sansone, Andrea Walker and husband Brandon, Katie Culey, Jacob Culey and wife Jessica, Dalynne Denhoff and husband Jeremy, Aaron Culey and wife Melissa, and Grant Culey and wife Samantha; great grandchildren, Alexis, Ava, Jackson, Gabrielle, Morgan, Samantha, Teagan, Zoe Mae, Maddox, Brody, Morgan, Savannah, Whitney, Ryan, Jaykob and Jaxtyn. The family will hold a visitation from 1:00-3:00 P.M. at Maple Hill Funeral Home. Graveside services will begin at 3:00 Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the Maple Hill Cemetery.