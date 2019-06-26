Carol Denny Curtis Carol Denny Curtis, 86, of Lenexa, KS, died June 22, 2019. Carol was born September 4, 1932 in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Karel Willem Booy and Margaret Freyman. Carol served in the Air Force from 1951-1955 and taught radio mechanics. After Carol's time in the Air Force, she worked for two years at Bendix and married Raymond O. Denny in 1957. They were married for 27 years and together they had three children. After her husband passed in 1984, she married Alan L. Curtis and shared their 25th wedding anniversary before he passed in 2011. Carol was also preceded in death by her mother; her brother, William T. Booy; her father; and daughter, Margaret Denny. Carol leaves her brother, Richard R. Booy and wife, Grace, of Libertyville, Illinois; son, Raymond H. Denny, of Lenexa; daughter, Dorothy Denny, and her husband, Kevin, of Overland Park; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 27 at Park Lawn, 8251 Hillcrest Rd.; burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. Chaplain Jim Miller will be officiating. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. - before the service.

