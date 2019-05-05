|
|
Carol Douglas Carol Douglas, 71, of Lenexa, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 after a brave battle with cancer. Visitation will be Thursday, May 9, 5-7:00 PM at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia St., Lenexa, KS. Funeral Services will be Friday, May 10, at 10:00 AM at Porter Funeral Home with burial to follow at Lenexa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to CHD Babies/Run for Little Hearts (https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/rflh2019/lexiedouglas). Carol was born April 13, 1948, in East St. Louis, Illinois. Carol is survived by her children Constance Douglas, Kyle (Alexis) Douglas, brother Richard Markel, two grandsons Karson and Kaden, and extended family and friends. (Full obituary at: www.porterfuneralhome.com (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on May 5, 2019