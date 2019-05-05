Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
(913) 438-6444
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Douglas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Douglas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carol Douglas Obituary
Carol Douglas Carol Douglas, 71, of Lenexa, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 after a brave battle with cancer. Visitation will be Thursday, May 9, 5-7:00 PM at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia St., Lenexa, KS. Funeral Services will be Friday, May 10, at 10:00 AM at Porter Funeral Home with burial to follow at Lenexa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to CHD Babies/Run for Little Hearts (https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/rflh2019/lexiedouglas). Carol was born April 13, 1948, in East St. Louis, Illinois. Carol is survived by her children Constance Douglas, Kyle (Alexis) Douglas, brother Richard Markel, two grandsons Karson and Kaden, and extended family and friends. (Full obituary at: www.porterfuneralhome.com (913) 438-6444)
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now