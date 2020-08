Carol Frances Baker Dr. Carol Frances Baker, 87, Independence, MO, passed away August 9, 2020. Carol spent her entire career in education. She taught at the elementary level, was an elementary school principal and, after proudly earning her PhD, taught school law for 10 years at Northwest Missouri State University. She was an accomplished opera vocalist and served as an elder in the Community of Christ Church. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Melva Crum; and a sister, E. LaVon French. She is survived by a son, Dennis R. Baker; a daughter, Diane (Darrell) Daugherty; a granddaughter, Ashley (Joshua) Davis; a grandson Jared Baker; a grandson, Dillon Daugherty; and a granddaughter Darcy Daugherty; two great-grandsons, Trenton Carnes and Nathan Baker; and three great-granddaughters, Aubrielle Everhart, Gwyneth Davis and Kaylee Baker. A private service will be held.