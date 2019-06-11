Carol H. Floersch Carol Mayer Hassig Floersch died peacefully on June 10, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas at the age of 93. Born July 17, 1925 in Kansas City, Kansas to Earl and Geraldine Mayer, she lived most of her life there, and resided in Lawrence, Kansas the last 35 years of her life. She married Robert Charles Hassig of Kansas City, Kansas whom she met in first grade and who predeceased her in 1984. Later, she married Hubert M. Floersch, M.D. who predeceased her in 1995. Carol Floersch graduated from the University of Kansas with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. She taught Kindergarten in Kansas City, Kansas. She later earned a Master of Library Science degree and worked as the librarian for several elementary schools in the public school system of Kansas City, Kansas. In her early years she served as President of the Kansas City, Kansas Junior League and as the Bethany Hospital Auxiliary cookbook chair for Midwest Mixing Bowl. She is survived by her four children, Robert M. Hassig (Ronda) of Fort Scott, Kansas, Carolyn H. Eklund (John, deceased) of Brunswick, Maine, Marilyn H. Obee of San Diego, California, Amy H. Vestal (Dale) of Lawrenceville, Georgia, four grandchildren, Elizabeth H. Obee of New York City, Andrea L. Huber (Zak) of San Diego, California, Abby Vestal of Little Rock, Arkansas, Coulter Vestal of Lawrence, Kansas, and two great grandchildren, Cora and Sloane Huber. The funeral will held Friday, June 14 at 11:00 a.m. at Plymouth Congregational Church, 925 Vermont Street, Lawrence, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to the Presbyterian Manor Good Samaritan Fund, Lawrence, Kansas or Plymouth Congregational Church, Lawrence, Kansas (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)



