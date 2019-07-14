Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Services
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
BreakPointe Community Church
10001 W 88th St
Overland Park, KS
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
BreakPointe Community Church
10001 W 88th St
Overland Park, KS
View Map
Carol Harder

Carol Harder Obituary
Carol Jo Harder Carol Jo Harder, 77, of Overland Park, KS passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019. A visitation will be from 2pm followed by service at 3pm on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at BreakPointe Community Church, 10001 W 88th St, Overland Park, KS 66212. Carol was born on October 31, 1941 in Cartersville, GA to Carroll and Winnie (Overton) Carpenter. She is survived by her children Joe and Evelyn Harder. Memorial contributions may be made to your local no-kill animal shelter. Online condolences may be shared at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 14, 2019
