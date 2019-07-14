|
Carol Jo Harder Carol Jo Harder, 77, of Overland Park, KS passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019. A visitation will be from 2pm followed by service at 3pm on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at BreakPointe Community Church, 10001 W 88th St, Overland Park, KS 66212. Carol was born on October 31, 1941 in Cartersville, GA to Carroll and Winnie (Overton) Carpenter. She is survived by her children Joe and Evelyn Harder. Memorial contributions may be made to your local no-kill animal shelter. Online condolences may be shared at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 14, 2019