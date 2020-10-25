1/
Carol J. Harris
1936 - 2020
Carol J. Harris
June 19, 1936 - October 20, 2020
Raytown, Missouri - Carol J. Harris, 84, passed away October 20, 2020. Private burial in Green Lawn Cemetery. For full obituary, see parklawnfunerals.com.


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Park Lawn Funeral Home
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
(816) 523-1234
October 23, 2020
The last time I saw Carol was at my wedding in 1983. Since my grandma (Leota Mae Allen) died in 1964 I wanted My great Aunt Esther to walk down the isle in my grandma’s place. I had messaged Carol in Sept 2020 to let her know that I found my Uncle Harry’s son, Harry Eugene. She messaged back and would let her sisters know. I am so deeply sorry for the loss of Carol. The family will be in my thoughts and prayers
Pamela Shimer Jamison
Family
