Carol J. Harris June 19, 1936 - October 20, 2020 Raytown, Missouri - Carol J. Harris, 84, passed away October 20, 2020. Private burial in Green Lawn Cemetery. For full obituary, see parklawnfunerals.com.
The last time I saw Carol was at my wedding in 1983. Since my grandma (Leota Mae Allen) died in 1964 I wanted My great Aunt Esther to walk down the isle in my grandma’s place. I had messaged Carol in Sept 2020 to let her know that I found my Uncle Harry’s son, Harry Eugene. She messaged back and would let her sisters know. I am so deeply sorry for the loss of Carol. The family will be in my thoughts and prayers
Pamela Shimer Jamison
