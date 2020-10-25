The last time I saw Carol was at my wedding in 1983. Since my grandma (Leota Mae Allen) died in 1964 I wanted My great Aunt Esther to walk down the isle in my grandma’s place. I had messaged Carol in Sept 2020 to let her know that I found my Uncle Harry’s son, Harry Eugene. She messaged back and would let her sisters know. I am so deeply sorry for the loss of Carol. The family will be in my thoughts and prayers

Pamela Shimer Jamison

Family