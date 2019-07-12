Kansas City Star Obituaries
Porter Funeral Home
1835 Minnesota Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66102
(913) 621-6400
Carol J. Smith

Carol J. Smith Obituary
Carol J. Smith Carol J. Smith, 92, Olathe, KS, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at her home. Carol was born November 9, 1926, in Oklahoma City, OK and had lived in the Kansas City area since 1946. She was preceded in death by her husband Orville Smith, brother, Howard Yarneau and sister, Ila Calaway. Carol is survived by 3 children, 7 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Visitation 11 a.m. with Funeral Services at 12 Noon Saturday, July 13 at the Porter Funeral Home, 1835 Minnesota Ave. Kansas City, KS. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. (Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com.)
Published in Kansas City Star on July 12, 2019
