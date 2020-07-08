Carol Jean Hanrahan It is with great sadness that the family of Carol Jean Hanrahan announces her passing after a brief illness, on December 28, 2019, at the age of 70 years. Carol Jean will be lovingly remembered by her surviving siblings, Helene Parks of Texas, Julia "Cathy" Hanrahan of Kansas, Donna Pattinson of Florida and her brother Hubert Hanrahan Jr. of California. Carol Jean will also be fondly remembered by her nieces, Cara, Stephanie, Morgan and McKenna. As well as her Cousin Michael Hanrahan and family of Cameron, MO. Carol Jean was predeceased by her brother Manley Hanrahan. Carol Jean was born in Cameron, MO. She spent her childhood in Gladstone and North Kansas City, MO. Carol Jean resided at Emmaus Homes in St. Charles, MO with her loving friends and home staff. She was an active member of her church. Carol Jean, affectionately known as "Jeanie", loved attending Cardinals Baseball games, making scrap books, Ferris wheels, bowling, concerts and movies, traveling and popular music including the Beatles. She had an extraordinary talent for recalling birthdates, ages of friends and family members and anniversaries. Everyone loved Carol Jean's enthusiastic personality and her inquisitive nature. She is missed by all who knew her. Memorial Service of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday July 11, 2020 at St. Munchin Catholic Cemetery Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Mo.



