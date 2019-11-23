|
Carol Jean (Graves) Smith Carol Jean (Graves) Smith Entered into Rest on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the age of 85 years, 5 months and 29 days. Born Wednesday, May 16, 1934 to the late Roy Robert and Eula May Mark Graves in Saint Joseph, Missouri. Beloved mother of Kelly Hicks and Sheri Martin. Dear sister of Naomi (the late Wendell) Hembree, Sharon (Rush) Clark and the late Marilyn (Tommy) Dobson. Proud grandmother of Jesse Hicks and Josh Hicks. Our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Carol graduated from Iowa Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in 1955. She worked at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City then later in a local pediatrician's office, then as a home health nurse after she retired. Carol was a member of Country Club Christian Church, where she sang in the choir, rang handbells, taught Vacation Bible School, and volunteered in Christian Women's Fellowship (CWF). Her favorite activities after she finally fully retired were volunteering for the choir and knitting with the group at CCCC where they knitted caps and blankets for the nursery at Children's Mercy. Carol moved to St Charles in 2013, then after several illnesses moved into a skilled nursing facility in January 2019. She passed away peacefully at Delmar Gardens-Chesterfield. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol's name can be made to the Country Club Christian Church, 6101 Ward Parkway, Kansas City, Missouri 64113 or at www.cccckc.infellowship.com. Memorial service planned for February 8th, 2020 at 10:00am at CCCC.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 23, 2019