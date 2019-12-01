|
Carol Jo Stehlik Beasley Carol Jo Stehlik Beasley went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 25, 2019. She was born on January 3rd, 1947 in Kansas City, Mo, the daughter of Gilbert Stehlik and Evelyn Stehlik Spangler and stepfather Earl Spangler. Carol graduated from Raytown South High School, the first graduating class, where she was a cheerleader all four years. Carol was married to David Beasley. She met David while she was working at Waddell and Reed as an administrative assistant. David preceded her in death in 2012. They were members of Church of the Resurrection in Overland Park, Kansas for many years. Carol is survived by her only sister, Jacqueline Stehlik Butts May and nieces Jodee Santoro and Jill Beaulac, and leaves great nephews David Santoro, God Son Marc Santoro, and great nieces Angela Santoro, Emily and Jeralee Beaulac, plus three great nieces and three great nephews. She is also survived by step-daughter Staci Beasley. She leaves four grandchildren, Josh Cramer and his wife Aerian, Emily Elkins, Matthew Elkins, and two great granddaughters, Wrenley and Isabella Cramer; and dear friend Clint McMillan. Carol was preceded in death by her daughter Jennifer Rios. Derek Rios is her surviving grandson. Carol loved her pets, floral arranging, cooking and entertaining. She was an excellent hostess at many family gatherings. She will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held from 2:00-3:00pm followed by a 3:00pm Funeral Service on Monday, Dec. 2, at Mt. Moriah, 10507 Holmes Rd., KCMO. Burial will follow in Mount Moriah Cemetery South.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 1, 2019