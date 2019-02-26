Carol Jo (Termini) Scola Carol Jo (Termini) Scola, 76, Kansas City, MO, passed away February 23, 2019. The Rosary will be prayed at 2:30 p.m. followed by Visitation 3-8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 26, at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home. The Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 27, at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 6415 NE Antioch Rd., Gladstone, MO. Entombment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family requests no flowers. Carol was born October 9, 1942, in Kansas City, MO, to Frank and Frances (Amaro) Termini. She was a homemaker and a prayer warrior who held an endless devotion to God and the church. Carol prayed her rosary and lit candles at church daily and was well known for being the person to call if you were in need of prayers. She was loved by everyone who met her and enjoyed traveling with friends and taking care of everyone around her. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be missed dearly and leaves a void in the hearts of those who loved her. Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Scola; her parents, Frank and Frances Termini; her brother, George Termini; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jim and Teresa Scola; sister-in-law, Mary Begulia; and brother-in-law, Charlie Scola. Carol is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, James L. and Robin Scola, Frank Scola; Maria Rodriguez; grandchildren, Carol and Vince Siraguso, Jennie and Nick Silvio, Paul and Murphy Scola, Carolyn Scola, and Tony Mike Scola; great-grandchildren, Carlo Siraguso, Giuliana Siraguso, Vincia Siraguso, Luciana Silvio, Luca Silvio, Liliana Scola, and Olivia Scola; sister-in-law Linda Scola; brother-in-law Sam Scola; and many nieces and nephews. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com



Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary