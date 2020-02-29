|
Carol "Sue" Knapp Sue Knapp, 79, of Mission Hills, KS passed away at home with family by her side on February 26th, 2020. She was born on May 16th, 1940 in Garnett, KS to Charles and Fern Curtiss. A visitation will be held on Monday, March 2nd from 9:30-11:00 AM at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203. A funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will take place at 2:00 PM on Sunday, March 8th at Graceland Cemetery in Burlington, KS. Sue married her high school sweetheart, Ted Knapp, in 1961 and raised a family of three children, Tim, Tamra and Traci. With Ted, she established and ran TK Architects in downtown Kansas City, MO. Their success gave them the opportunity to travel the world, especially enjoying their time in London. In her later years, she enjoyed her time at their lake house entertaining family and friends and driving around in the pontoon for the evening boat parade. Sue was an avid sports fan of K-State, Chiefs and Royals watching every single game. She always found time to volunteer with her kid's activities and never would miss any of their events. Sue had a famous sense of humor and a smile that could light up the room. Sue was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Ted; children, Tim (Laura) Knapp, Tamra (Christie Knight) Knapp, Traci (Al) Thompson; grandson, Ben Knapp; brothers, Larry (Jerilyn) Curtiss and Steve (Patti) Curtiss along with many nieces and nephews. Memorial donations in Sue's name may be made to . Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 29, 2020