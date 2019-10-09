|
Carol Lee Brown Nichols 1936 2019 Carol Lee Nichols, 83, passed away on September 30, 2019, with family by her side. Carol was born on June 4, 1936, in Chicago, IL, to Wallace E. and Rea M. Brown. She graduated from Southwest high school in Kansas City, then received a degree in Education from Michigan State University. She taught 2nd grade for several years. She also worked part-time for the Dairy Council until her retirement. Carol was a member of Country Club Christian Church, and this is where she met and married George. She was an avid supporter of her church's music program and Tall Oaks Conference Center. She enjoyed going on mission trips through her church. Carol also spent many years as a companion and advocate for two individuals in need through the Good Samaritan Project. Carol and George spent much of their free time traveling or relaxing at their cabin oasis at Table Rock Lake. Carol is preceded in death by her parents Rea and Wally Brown; her husband George V. Nichols; her brother, Lynn W. Brown; she is survived by her children Jeffrey B. Nichols, wife Karen, and Susan L. Kelne, husband Allen; her beloved grandsons, Oliver Nichols, Evan and Mathew Kelne; and three nieces and a nephew. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Country Club Christian Church, in Kansas City. A reception will follow in the parlor. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol's honor may be given to the Greater Kansas City Community Foundation's West Egg fund, the Humane Society of Greater KC, or any other .
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 9, 2019