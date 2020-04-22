|
|
Carol Lee Miller Carol Lee Miller, 86, of Lakeview Village in Lenexa, Kansas passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 in the Rehabilitation Unit of Lakeview Village. Carol Lee was born on July 25, 1933 in Belton, Missouri, the only child of Russell and Ella Mae Turk. Carol Lee attended the Belton elementary and secondary schools. Following high school graduation, she attended Baker University where she was a member of the Phi Mu sorority. She graduated from Baker in 1955 with a degree in elementary education. Putting her degree to use, she moved to Denver, Colorado where she taught first grade. After one year in Denver she returned home, and she and Cecil Miller were married on July 1, 1956. Carol Lee continued her teaching career in Desoto, Kansas followed by two years at Somerset Elementary in Prairie Village, Kansas. Carol Lee was a member of Old Mission United Methodist Church and the Pathfinders Sunday School Class, a member of PEO, Phi Mu Alumnae Association and several other organizations. Carol Lee was a member of the Church's original hand bell choir, and as a member of the Pathfinders Sunday School Class, she enjoyed using her creative skills to plan class parties. She was an avid fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, the Kansas City Royals, and Kansas Jayhawk basketball. Following Cecil's retirement in 1990, Carol Lee and Cecil spent about four months of each year in their home in Breckenridge, Colorado where Carol Lee admired and tended to her mountain wildflower beds. Though really not adventurous, she enjoyed the thrill of off road "jeeping" and completed several jeep company sponsored excursions in Western states. When not admiring the mountains, she loved cruising on both small and big ships visiting six continents with groups such as the Traveling Wildcats, Elderhostel's, and traveling groups from the church, Carol Lee visited six continents. She was planning a trip to the Orient so that her travels to all seven continents would be complete. Carol Lee is survived by her husband of 63 years, Cecil, her daughter Carla (Harold) Reynolds of Wichita, KS, son, Clark (Shana) Miller of Breckenridge, CO, nine grandchildren, Megan Danner, Lincoln, NE; Sara Rodgers, Frisco, TX; Jessica Mallick, Overland Park, KS; Kyle Reynolds, Valley Center, KS; Bethany Harbison, Fullerton, CA; Allison Jones, Wheaton, IL; Craig Miller, Perris, CA; Molly Miller, Nashville, TN; Brett Miller, Parker, CO, and four great grandchildren. Due to the coronavirus, memorial services at Old Mission United Methodist Church are planned for a later date. Private interment services will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Baldwin City, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Carol Lee Miller Scholarship Fund at Baker University, P. O. Box 65, Baldwin City, KS 66006 or the Old Mission Foundation, 5519 State Park Road, Fairway, KS. The family would like to thank Dr. Stephanie Garcia and her associate, Kendra Vogel, of Kansas City Medicine Partners and Kristine Metz of Vitas Healthcare for the excellent medical care they provided Carol Lee
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 22, 2020