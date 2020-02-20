Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alden-Harrington Funeral Home Inc
214 Oak Street
Bonner Springs, KS 66012
913-422-4074
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Alden-Harrington Funeral Home Inc
214 Oak Street
Bonner Springs, KS 66012
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Martin Evangelical Lutheran Church
13849 Hollingsworth Rd
Kansas City, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol M. Long


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol M. Long Obituary
Carol M. Long Carol Marie (Johnson) Long, age 78, of Bonner Springs, KS. passed away on February 18, 2020 at her home. Visitation will be 3-5pm Sunday, Feb. 23 at the Alden-Harrington Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be 10:30 Monday, Feb. 24 at the St. Martin Evangelical Lutheran Church (13849 Hollingsworth Rd., Kansas City, KS., 66109) burial will follow in the Bonner Springs Cemetery. Memorial Contributions can be made to the or to the Church. Carol was born on April 5, 1941 in Tonganoxie, Kansas and was a lifelong area resident. She graduated from Basehor High School and later attended Johnson County Community College. Carol worked for many years for United Telecom and later for Sprint, retiring in 2003 from the Accounting Department. She enjoyed playing Bridge, loved gardening, cooking and baking for all her family and friends. Carol was preceded in death by the love of her life, James A. Long in March of 2019, her parents Ivan & Tillie (Ekholm) Johnson, one sister Martha Anne (Johnson) Theno, and two brothers Leon and Ray Johnson. Survivors include her sister Sharon Hylton and her husband Johnny of Bonner Springs, two sister-in-law's: Mary Johnson and Judy Johnson. As well as many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Although she is not survived by any biological children, she was a wonderful Mother & Grandmother to many that will miss her greatly.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -