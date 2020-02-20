|
Carol M. Long Carol Marie (Johnson) Long, age 78, of Bonner Springs, KS. passed away on February 18, 2020 at her home. Visitation will be 3-5pm Sunday, Feb. 23 at the Alden-Harrington Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be 10:30 Monday, Feb. 24 at the St. Martin Evangelical Lutheran Church (13849 Hollingsworth Rd., Kansas City, KS., 66109) burial will follow in the Bonner Springs Cemetery. Memorial Contributions can be made to the or to the Church. Carol was born on April 5, 1941 in Tonganoxie, Kansas and was a lifelong area resident. She graduated from Basehor High School and later attended Johnson County Community College. Carol worked for many years for United Telecom and later for Sprint, retiring in 2003 from the Accounting Department. She enjoyed playing Bridge, loved gardening, cooking and baking for all her family and friends. Carol was preceded in death by the love of her life, James A. Long in March of 2019, her parents Ivan & Tillie (Ekholm) Johnson, one sister Martha Anne (Johnson) Theno, and two brothers Leon and Ray Johnson. Survivors include her sister Sharon Hylton and her husband Johnny of Bonner Springs, two sister-in-law's: Mary Johnson and Judy Johnson. As well as many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Although she is not survived by any biological children, she was a wonderful Mother & Grandmother to many that will miss her greatly.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 20, 2020