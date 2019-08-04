|
Carol M. Whalen Carol M. Whalen of Kansas City, MO passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the age of 71. Carol was born on April 5, 1948 in Lewistown, MT to James and Evelyn (Strausburg) Gradle. She is survived by her daughter and son-in law, Shannon and Paul Kohake, three grandchildren, Alex, Caroline, and Layla Kohake, a brother and sister-in-law, Danny and Roylene Gradle, and two nieces, Dannette Kuecks and Denise Gradle and their families. She was preceded in death by both parents. She moved to Kansas City in her early 20's where she worked briefly in the law field before she began a long and successful career managing medical practices. Later in life she pursued training as a bioenergy practitioner, but her main focus in life was spending time with her adoring grandchildren. She was known among her family and numerous friends for her kind, gentle, and compassionate spirit. Those who were lucky enough to know her always knew a warmth and calmness in her presence. She will be missed more than words canexpress. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 6pm-8pm with memorial service to take place Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11am. Both will take place at McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Road, Kansas City, MO 64145. Memorial donations may be sent to Center for Spiritual Living, Attn: Mary Lowery, 1014 W 39 th Street, Kansas City, MO 64111. Condolences may be left online at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com. Arrangements, McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Road, Kansas City, MO. 64145.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 4, 2019