Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
801 Northwest 108th Street
Kansas City, MO 64155
(816) 734-5500
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
801 Northwest 108th Street
Kansas City, MO 64155
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
801 Northwest 108th Street
Kansas City, MO 64155
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Hakes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Maxine Hakes


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Maxine Hakes Obituary
Carol Maxine Hakes Carol Maxine Hakes, 73, passed away March 12, 2020 at Addington Place. Visitation will be from 6-8pm on Monday, March 16 at Terrace Park Funeral Home, 801 NW 108th Street, where services will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, March 17. Burial will follow at Terrace Park Cemetery. Casual dress is requested by the family. Memorial Contributions are suggested to The or the USO. Carol was born February 27, 1947 in Kansas City, Missouri to Roger A. and Maxine May (Bright) Boyd. She was a Blue Bird and a "military brat", attending 14 different schools in the first seven grades. She was a 1966 graduate of North Kansas City High School and worked as an assistant school nurse for the NKC School District and the Park Hill School District for a total of 28 years. Carol was a baseball and softball mom, a Cub Scouts and Webelos Leader, and was a PTA Treasurer. She was an active member of Shoal Creek Community Church and enjoyed working in the coffee shop there. Carol was a lifelong camper, and loved her "caravan" vacations with family and close friends, a tradition that started when she was young and one that she carried into her adult years with her own family. She was also a competitive bowler and coach, and a great seamstress. Carol was preceded in death by her parents; a brother-in-law, Larry Baldwin; and a nephew, Jake Wehmeyer. She is survived by her husband, Wayne E. Hakes; son, Wayne E. Hakes II (wife, Felicia); son, William A. Hakes (wife, Rachel); daughter, Camberly K. Pike; grandchildren: Mason Hakes (husband, Dustin), Gabriel Hakes, Eden Hakes, Miranda Hakes, Shelby Hakes, Kadence Pike, Kamry Pike, and Kenna Pike; a brother, Roger Boyd (wife, Dale); sisters: Judy Stewart (husband, John), Lois Adams (husband, Wayne), and Carma Baldwin; aunts and uncles, Annie and Ernie Anson, and Joyce and Joe Jacobs; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends who will all miss her dearly.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -