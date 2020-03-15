|
Carol Maxine Hakes Carol Maxine Hakes, 73, passed away March 12, 2020 at Addington Place. Visitation will be from 6-8pm on Monday, March 16 at Terrace Park Funeral Home, 801 NW 108th Street, where services will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, March 17. Burial will follow at Terrace Park Cemetery. Casual dress is requested by the family. Memorial Contributions are suggested to The or the USO. Carol was born February 27, 1947 in Kansas City, Missouri to Roger A. and Maxine May (Bright) Boyd. She was a Blue Bird and a "military brat", attending 14 different schools in the first seven grades. She was a 1966 graduate of North Kansas City High School and worked as an assistant school nurse for the NKC School District and the Park Hill School District for a total of 28 years. Carol was a baseball and softball mom, a Cub Scouts and Webelos Leader, and was a PTA Treasurer. She was an active member of Shoal Creek Community Church and enjoyed working in the coffee shop there. Carol was a lifelong camper, and loved her "caravan" vacations with family and close friends, a tradition that started when she was young and one that she carried into her adult years with her own family. She was also a competitive bowler and coach, and a great seamstress. Carol was preceded in death by her parents; a brother-in-law, Larry Baldwin; and a nephew, Jake Wehmeyer. She is survived by her husband, Wayne E. Hakes; son, Wayne E. Hakes II (wife, Felicia); son, William A. Hakes (wife, Rachel); daughter, Camberly K. Pike; grandchildren: Mason Hakes (husband, Dustin), Gabriel Hakes, Eden Hakes, Miranda Hakes, Shelby Hakes, Kadence Pike, Kamry Pike, and Kenna Pike; a brother, Roger Boyd (wife, Dale); sisters: Judy Stewart (husband, John), Lois Adams (husband, Wayne), and Carma Baldwin; aunts and uncles, Annie and Ernie Anson, and Joyce and Joe Jacobs; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends who will all miss her dearly.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 15, 2020