Carol McClelland
1961 - 2020
Carol McClelland
October 3, 1961 - November 9, 2020
Lee's Summit, Missouri - Carol Irene (Merz) McClelland passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at St. Luke's East Medical Center in Lee's Summit, Mo.
Carol was born on October 3, 1961 in Raytown, Mo., to Stephen and Loma (Dittemore) Merz. When she was three years old, her family moved to Parsons, Ks, where she grew up attending Parsons schools and received an associate degree from Labette Community College. Carol was united in marriage to William "Bill" McClelland on September 27, 1980 in Parsons, Ks. They later moved to Lee's Summit, Mo. in November of 1990.
Carol was a respiratory therapist at Labette Health Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center, and later became a paraprofessional at Pleasant Lea Elementary School. Outside of work, she enjoyed visiting with her family and friends, gardening, reading, and playing Bunco.
Survivors include her husband, Bill and son, Kristopher S. of Lee's Summit; two brothers, Douglas (wife, Sharyl,) and Les, all of Parsons, Ks.; four brothers-in-law: Ron (wife, Susan) of Parsons, Ks., Richard (wife, Barbra) and Dan (wife, Teresa), all of Winfield, Ks., and Greg, of Idaho Falls, Idaho; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; a sister-in-law, Debbie; and a nephew, Nick.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Thursday, November 19 at Longview Funeral Home, 12700 S. Raytown Rd, KCMO, with interment to follow at Longview Cemetery. Social distancing and facemasks will be required. Memorial contributions in Carol's name are suggested to the Kidney Foundation.



Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 18, 2020.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Memorial service
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Longview Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery
12700 SE Raytown Rd.
Kansas City, MO 64155
(816) 761-6272
Memories & Condolences
November 17, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Marianne Sherman
November 17, 2020
Carol was kind and thoughtful. I’m grateful to have been her friend.
Marianne Sherman
Friend
November 15, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
